Carol Jeane Johnson

November 4, 1939—February 5, 2019

SUGAR CAMP, WI — Carol Jeane Johnson, most commonly known as “Grandma” passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at her home in Sugar Camp, WI.

She was born on November 4, 1939, in Racine to George and Edna (Fritz) Bohn.

“You can shed tears that she is gone or you can smile because she lived.”

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2109, beginning at noon at the Sugar Camp Town Hall. All family and friends are welcome. Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414 / www.carlsonfh.com) assisted with arrangements for cremation.

