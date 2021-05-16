September 17, 1933—May 4, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Carol Jean Scheel (Sokolowski), 87, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Carol was a member of AMVETS Post #61 Ladies Auxiliary; she loved visiting with everyone there. She also loved doing her daily crossword puzzles, watching her Game Show Network, going to Derby Dinner Playhouse, cookouts and time with all the family and especially the Girls of the Class of 1952.

Carol was born on September 17, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her parents were Joseph and Marie (Uttke) Povkovich, Alois Sokolowski. She is preceded in death by her parents; love of her life, James Morey; sister, Rose Marie Talbot and son-in-law, Neal Camp.

Carol is survived by her brother, Joseph (Rosemary) Povkovich; son, Ricky (Barbie) Scheel of TX, son, Randy Scheel of KY; daughter, Dawn (Robert) Smith of KY, daughter, Dory Camp of AR; son, Robby Scheel of WI and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; along with many great friends.

A celebration of Life will be held in Louisville and Racine at a later date.