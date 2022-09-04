Carol Jean (Miller) Mauer

May 2, 1943—August 31, 2022

Carol Jean Mauer, age 79, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Racine, May 2, 1943, daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy (nee: Murphy) Miller.

On June 14, 1969, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Carol was united in marriage to William F. Mauer. Carol was employed as a schoolteacher, with the Racine Unified School District. She was a longtime member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Carol was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering for the Racine Theater Guild and Cops and Kids. It was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband, Bill of 53 years; son, David Mauer; granddaughter, Harmony Mauer; brother, Don (Becky) Miller; in-laws, Jim (Connie) Mauer, Jenny Burner, Mary (Bob) Duby, Mary Mauer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Carol’s life will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St. with Rev. Steve Varghese and Rev. Ken Mich concelebrating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 4:00 until 6:00 PM at the funeral home, and Thursday 10:00 AM until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to the Racine Food Pantry, Cops and Kids or the Racine Theater Guild have been suggested by the family.

