Carol Jean Eisel (Nee: Giese)

June 18, 1949 - Jan. 10, 2022
RACINE - Carol Jean Eisel, age 72, passed away Monday January 10, 2022 at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee. Carol was born in Racine on June 18, 1949, daughter of the late George and Lucille (nee: Luchterhand) Giese Sr.
On October 9, 1965, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Ronald Eisel. Carol was employed with In-Sink-Erator for over thirty years and always looked forward to seeing her friends in the Twenty-Year Club. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling. She also liked the Packers, Brewers and Bucks. Above all, Carol's greatest joy came from her family, especially her grandchildren.
Carol will be dearly missed by her loving husband of fifty-six years, Ronald; children: Ronnie Eisel, Ryan Eisel, Rozanne Listrom; grandchildren: Mackayla Eisel, Alexander Eisel, Chloe Eggers and Zeke Listrom; siblings: George (Sandy) Giese, Maureen (Al) Kroes, Joanne (Frank) Sedeska, Teri Rawley; brother-in-law, Bob Eisel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Carol was also preceded in death by her step-mother, Irene Giese, who raised her; her daughter, Rhonda Lynn; brother, Brian; brother-in-law, Bill "Skip" brother-in-law, Dennis and sister-in-law, Grace Eisel.
Private services will be held.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to