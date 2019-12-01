May 13, 1938 – November 26, 2019

Carol Jean DeGroot, 81, of Union Grove, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her home.

Born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin on May 13, 1938, she was the daughter Virginia and Jack Giles and Edward and Betty Roberts. Her early life was spent in Ladysmith, Wisconsin and Union Grove, Wisconsin. On June 16, 1956, she was united in marriage to James A. DeGroot Jr. at St. John the Baptist Church in Paris, Wisconsin. Following marriage, Carol and Jim resided in Union Grove where they raised their family.

While her children were small, Carol was a homemaker. When her children were off to school, she then worked for Maple Leaf Farms for 25 years. She enjoyed snowmobiling with her husband, friends and family, going on trips to Hayward, Wisconsin, and spending time with her many dogs and other furry friends.

One of the highlights of her life was becoming a grandma. Her grandchildren were the best thing that ever happened to her. She had some very lucky grandsons!