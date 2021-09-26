January 14, 1935—September 20, 2021

STURTEVANT — Carol Jean Dalziel of Sturtevant passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021 at the age of 86 years. She was born in Racine, WI to the late Elmer and Stensa (nee: Olsen) Christensen on January 14, 1935. After graduating from Park High School she became a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines and enjoyed traveling and serving her passengers.

Carol was united in marriage to Don Dalziel on August 24, 1957 at Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine.

She was warm and caring like her mother, and enjoyed watching the Bucks, Packers and Brewers. She also enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, playing games and visiting with her close friends at Killarney Kourt in Sturtevant where she lived for the past four years.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband Don, son Brian, and brother Jim.

Carol will be dearly missed by her children: Linda Dalziel, Kurt (Janine) Dalziel, and grandson Eric Dalziel. She is survived by her niece Karen Zies, and great-nephews Nick and Mike Grazer, as well as a wonderful extended family and many good friends.