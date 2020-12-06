Carol J. Zimprich

Even into retirement, she remained active, playing golf, fishing and cheering on her favorite sports teams — the Milwaukee Bucks, the Green Bay Packers and the teams her nieces and nephews competed with over the years.

She spent 26 years volunteering with Special Olympics organizations in and around Milwaukee, regularly offering her time and talents for bowling, track, basketball and softball events.

She also logged 5,202 hours volunteering with the Milwaukee Zoo, an activity she enjoyed since 1993. She worked as a docent, making treats for animals, conducting animal watch and taking trips related to zoo activities.

Other volunteer activities included work with the Humane Society and time spent studying to be a docent for the International Crane Foundation.

Her love of animals extended far beyond her volunteer work. Zimprich spent much of her life and retirement traveling the world to see some of the earth’s rarest critters and their habitats. Trips included adventures to Canada to see the northern lights, polar bears and seals; Holland; Galapagos Islands; Ecuador; Madagascar; Svalbard; Tembe Elephant Park in South Africa; Antarctica; India; a European Christmas cruise; and the north and south poles. She had visited nearly every state in the U.S., as well, and planned to visit Australia and New Zealand.