RACINE—With her family by her side, Carol J. Snyder, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday October 29, 2019.
Carol was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1957”. On September 10, 1966, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, David A. Snyder at St. Patrick Catholic Church. They shared fifty-three beautiful years together and raised two sons, Steven and Matthew. Affectionately known as the “Payroll Lady”, Carol was employed with SC Johnson Co. for nearly thirty years and was a member of their 20 Year Club. She was a current member of St. Rita Catholic Church and the Catholic Junior league in her younger years. Carol was an avid reader and baker. She will be remembered fondly for her great style, always dressing in the newest fashions, her interior designs and her love for shopping. Above all, Carol will be best remembered for her great love for her family.
Carol will be dearly missed by her husband, David; sons, Steven (Janie) Snyder, Matthew (Victoria) Snyder; grandchildren, Alexis and Sydney Snyder; Cory, Nicholas and Jacob Snyder; brothers-in-law, Charles (Caroline) Snyder, Robert (Georgette) Snyder; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Raymond and Angeline McCarthy, Carol was also preceded in death by her brothers Ronald and Robert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave on Saturday November 16, 2019, 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held at church on Saturday from 10;30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.
You have free articles remaining.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.