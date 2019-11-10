Carol J. Snyder

Carol was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1957”. On September 10, 1966, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, David A. Snyder at St. Patrick Catholic Church. They shared fifty-three beautiful years together and raised two sons, Steven and Matthew. Affectionately known as the “Payroll Lady”, Carol was employed with SC Johnson Co. for nearly thirty years and was a member of their 20 Year Club. She was a current member of St. Rita Catholic Church and the Catholic Junior league in her younger years. Carol was an avid reader and baker. She will be remembered fondly for her great style, always dressing in the newest fashions, her interior designs and her love for shopping. Above all, Carol will be best remembered for her great love for her family.