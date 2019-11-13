RACINE—With her family by her side, Carol J. Snyder, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday October 29, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave on Saturday November 16, 2019, 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held at church on Saturday from 10;30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
