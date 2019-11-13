Carol J. Snyder
Carol J. Snyder

Carol J. Snyder

RACINE—With her family by her side, Carol J. Snyder, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday October 29, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave on Saturday November 16, 2019, 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held at church on Saturday from 10;30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.

