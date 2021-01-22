 Skip to main content
Carol J. Schluechtermann
CALEDONIA—(nee Polinski) Entered the Kingdom of Heaven on January 17, 2021 at the age of 77 years. Survived by her husband and many other relatives and friends. Please see Funeral Home website for complete Tribute Obituary (www.Rozgafuneral.com)

Joint Funeral Services for Carol and her daughter Tammy Staples will be held at the FUNERAL HOME with a Visitation on Tuesday, January 26 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon. Interment Highland Memorial Park (Please meet at Cemetery Entrance)(14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin, WI).

