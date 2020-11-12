Carol J. Hetchler

Carol graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1956” and went to work at Western Publishing along with her sister Lois. In 1957, she was united in marriage to Lowell Duane Hetchler. Lowell and Carol had 8 boys together. In 1977, Carol lost Lowell to a tragic accident. Carol married Lowell’s brother Robert, moved to Lake Holcombe and gave birth to a son that made nine. Carol loved to paint, play the organ, sing and watch the Packers. After her boys were old enough Carol worked at the Ladysmith Hospital as a cook along with her friend Mary for 15 years. After she retired she enjoyed her home and yard and her sons coming up north to visit. Carol lost Robert in 2012. In 2014 she met Anson Tainter and spent four and a half wonderful years together before her health declined. Mom always said “My boys are my life …without my boys I wouldn’t have a life.” Carol was a devoted wife mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.