June 27, 1946—July 26, 2021

RACINE—Carol J. Davis, 75, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 26, 2021.

Carol was born in Racine on June 27, 1946, to Joseph and Edith (nee Marrier) Slette. She worked as an Executive Assistant for 32 years at the Belle Urban System and retired as a proud member of the Teamsters Union. Carol was an avid motorcycle rider. She traveled to numerous states as well as Canada on her bike trips. Carol was the Secretary for the American Motorcyle Association. She enjoyed playing the organ, gardening, and crocheting. In her later years she enjoyed beading and sewing quilts.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Terri (Michael) Graham; and son and daughter-in-law John (Peggy) Dzurick; grandchildren: Jason Dzurick, Eric Graham, Jackie (Luke) Mosiman and Aaron Dzurick; great grandchildren: Sydney, Genevieve, Ella, Dottie and Carson; and her partner of 20 years Spud Stricklett. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, beloved sister Jeanne Ensign and dear cousin Mary.

A memorial service for Carol will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Purath-Strand