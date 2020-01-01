Carol J. Cain (Nee: Deich)

October 8, 1936 - December 31, 2019

RACINE - Surrounded by her loving family, Carol J. Cain, age 83, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Racine, October 8, 1936, daughter of the late Herbert and Mary (Nee: Brandt) Deich.

Carol was a graduate of Washington Park High School “Class of 1954”. On February 11, 1956 she was united in marriage to Jerome R. Cain. She was employed for fifteen years at Kurten Clinic as an LPN, retiring in 1993. In her younger years she was a cheerleader, member and past president of the Jaycetts. She loved to exercise walked three miles a day, played tennis and bowled. An excellent cook and baker, she also raised orchids and beautiful flowers.

Throughout her life Carol and Jerry went on many trips including visiting seventeen countries. They had many parties and family reunions at their lake home in Waupaca on the Chain Of Lakes. Carol and Jerry also spent time as snow birds in the winter in Florida.