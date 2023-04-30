Feb. 27, 1939—Apr. 20, 2023

RACINE—Carol G. Veranth passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023. She was born Carol Grace Pitz on February 27, 1939, in Kenosha, WI, daughter of the late Ralph C. and Gladys (Nee: Howard) Pitz.

She was raised in Kenosha and attended Mary D. Bradford High School, graduating in 1957. She attended Marquette University and earned her Dental Hygiene degree. It was there she met her husband of 41 years, Jerome J. Veranth. She raised three sons and was a stay-at-home Mom. She was very proud of the fact that she designed two homes for the family, one in Franksville and one up north near Lake Tomahawk, WI. She also designed The American Building on Washington Ave. in Racine which she and Jerry built. In her younger years, Carol was involved in the Racine Medical Auxiliary & Junior League. She played state league tennis and enjoyed skiing. During her recreation years, she enjoyed fly fishing, rowing her wooden boat and golf. She had a love of planting flowers and was very generous, always showering her family and friends with gifts. Carol converted to Catholicism while at Marquette University and remained committed to her faith throughout her life. She served as a lay minister and often brought communion to people who were sick and unable to attend Mass.

She is survived by her three sons: Joe Veranth (Nancy), Michael, Tony (Chris) and nine grandchildren: Chris Geenen, Andrew Geenen, Owen Veranth (Taylor), Natalie Veranth, Grace Veranth, Ayden Veranth, Elle Veranth, Luke Veranth and Clare Veranth; her brother, Ralph Pitz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lester Pitz.

She will be remembered as loving, always on-the-go, rarely punctual and for her love of shopping at TJ Maxx and Marshall Fields. Her family was everything to her. A special thank you to the entire incredible staff at St. Monica’s Memory Care St. and the St. Croix Hospice team. They provided extraordinary daily and comfort care to Carol.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Carol’s life will be held Monday, May 8, 2023, 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Monday, 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at the church. Private interment will be held at Sunset Ridge, Kenosha. Memorials to St. Monica’s Memory Care or St. Croix Hospice have been suggested.

