Carol F. Propsom

August 23, 1938—March 4, 2019

RACINE—Mrs. Carol F. Propsom, 80, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Monday, March 4, 2019.

She was born in Stambaugh, MI on August 23, 1938, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Agnes (nee: LaViolette) Jacobson.

Carol worked in sales for Foremost Printing for many years. She was a member of Toastmasters for 35 plus years and enjoyed traveling, knitting, cross stitching, sewing, playing cards, reading and being in the company of her family. She was a member of St. Lucy’s Parish for over 50 years.

She is survived by her loving partner for over 30 years, Karl Ringlein of Mount Pleasant, her daughters and son, Pam Propsom of Greencastle, IN, Craig (Jane) Propsom of Bloomington, MN, Cheryl (Richard) Bohnsack of Milwaukee; Karl’s children, Sonia (Arnulfo) Fernandez of Yorkville, Lisa Tarno of South Milwaukee; her grandchildren, Emily, Abby and Katie Propsom, Madalyn Bohnsack, Leeza and Natalie Madala, Amanda and Katy Spencer, Kolton Tarno; her sister, Joan (Ted) Terrell of Appleton; as well as other dear family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, March 7, 2019 for a visitation from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Fr. Javier Guativa officiating. Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com

