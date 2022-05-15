Mar. 17, 1922—Jan. 23, 2022

RACINE – Mrs. Carol Emma Davidson (nee Grube) 99, passed away at Ascension All Saints on January 23, 2022 from COVID pneumonia, just 7 1/2 weeks before her 100th birthday. She lived in her own home until the time of her passing, with her daughters being her caregivers.

She was born Carolyne Emma Grabowski (Grube) in Pittsville, WI on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1922, the 7th daughter and 8th child of 12 children born to August Julius and Emma Anna (nee Truchinski) Grube. She was the last surviving sister of 10 girls (and would say how she missed them). She grew up on a farm, born and raised in Pittsville, WI. She graduated from Pittsville High School in 1939. Soon after graduation, she moved to Racine. On June 29, 1946, Carol married Guyan “Guy” “Ray” Davidson, the love of her life, at Atonement Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on October 6, 2018, and she has missed him dearly these past 3 years.

In 1942, Carol worked at Hamilton Beach, and during WWII, she worked at Dumore’s (testing armatures). Once married and starting a family, she commented that “Women were not allowed to work.” While staying at home and raising her family, she began doing childcare in the home for many years. In the late 1960’s, she went back into the workforce, employed by Kelly Services and Manpower. She enjoyed working as a temp for several manufacturing companies in Racine. In 1976, she was hired full-time as a Book Binder in Quality Control at Western Publishing, retiring in 1986.

Carol was an avid Packers fan and she loved cooking and baking. She made the best potato salad, pies and chocolate chip cookies. She was looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday this year on St. Patrick’s Day. She loved her family celebrating with her, always thrived on the attention, dressed in green along with a tiara or hat and all of her shamrocks garb! For many years, she enjoyed hosting parties in her basement rec room and bar that her husband built and playing her favorite songs on the jukebox. She had a green thumb, enjoyed being surrounded by many household plants. Her other hobbies included going through photos, keeping up with a family journal of ancestry/information, and corresponding with cards and letters to her family and friends. She also enjoyed going to thrift shops as she loved a good bargain. In her late 80s she learned how to use her very own iPad and throughout her 90s, she enjoyed sending and receiving emails, searching for recipes, and scrolling on Facebook. She will always be remembered as being witty, sassy and funny. She was a generous person and was loved and admired by all.

She is survived by her three children: Shari (Richard) Harris of Edina, MN, Bradley (Debbie Hathaway) Davidson of Boulder, CO, and Nancy (John) Warner of Racine; her eight grandchildren: Kyle (Mandie) Andersen, triplets Michael Ray (fiancé Raven Horton) Andersen, Nathan Andersen, and Nichole (Paul) Monskey, Carolyn (Juan) Pino, Brian Davidson, Carissa (Micah) Metzger, and Jessica (Nick) Keene; her 15 great-grandchildren: Michael X. Andersen, Caleb Andersen (CJ), Alexis Carol Andersen, Angelica Robbins, twins: Julissa Marquez and Jordan Marquez, Paxton Monskey, Naiya Monskey, Prosser Monskey, Juan Michael Pino, Mason Ray Metzger, Avary Metzger, Tiana Keene, Blake Keene and Gaige Keene; her 1 great-great grandson, Juan Angel Garibay; in addition another great-great grandson, Angelo James Zwaga (AJ) due to arrive in July 2022. She is also survived by her baby brother, Lawrence (Dorothy) Grube; her brother-in-law, Earl Christianson; as well as many dear nieces and nephews, and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her nine sisters and one brother: Irma (Vern) Laveck, Irene (Matt) George, Agnes (Otto) Kumm, Eleanor (Robert) Eggert, Frances (Perry) Langendorf, Alice (Gordon) Parker, Corrine (Charles) McCullar, Geraldine Christianson, Betty Jane Grube, and Fred Grube. In addition, Carol was preceded in death by her faithful toy poodle (Pepper) of 18 years in January 2020.

Carol was welcomed into God’s loving arms, in her beloved Ray’s arms, other siblings and Betty White. She is at peace and no longer suffering.

Due to COVID, a public memorial service will take place on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Carol’s wishes were to be cremated, and she will be interred with her husband at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Memorials to one’s favorite charity are suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000