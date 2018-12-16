Carol Easton
July 19, 1935 - December 9, 2018
RACINE - Carol F. (nee: Cumberland) Easton, 83, passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine.
She was born in Wisconsin Rapids on July 19, 1935, the daughter of Chester and Elsie (nee: Koechall) Cumberland. Carol was a graduate of Wm Horlick High School. On January 23, 1960, she was united in marriage to Jerry Glen Easton. They had three children together.
Carol worked at the Racine Public Library, retiring after many years of service. She enjoyed gardening, making miniature shadow boxes, painting, and doing calligraphy. She especially adored her beloved pets.
Surviving are her children, Michael (Tammy) Easton, Ted (Jenny) Easton, both of Racine, and Barb Easton of Ramona California; granddaughter, Allegra, and sister, Nancy Palmer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry, and her sister Marion.
In keeping with Carol's wishes, a private celebration of life will be held in the summer.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.