Carol Easton

July 19, 1935 - December 9, 2018

RACINE - Carol F. (nee: Cumberland) Easton, 83, passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine.

She was born in Wisconsin Rapids on July 19, 1935, the daughter of Chester and Elsie (nee: Koechall) Cumberland. Carol was a graduate of Wm Horlick High School. On January 23, 1960, she was united in marriage to Jerry Glen Easton. They had three children together.

Carol worked at the Racine Public Library, retiring after many years of service. She enjoyed gardening, making miniature shadow boxes, painting, and doing calligraphy. She especially adored her beloved pets.

Surviving are her children, Michael (Tammy) Easton, Ted (Jenny) Easton, both of Racine, and Barb Easton of Ramona California; granddaughter, Allegra, and sister, Nancy Palmer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry, and her sister Marion.

In keeping with Carol's wishes, a private celebration of life will be held in the summer.

