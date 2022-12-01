Nov. 10, 1931—Nov. 24, 2022

Carol Dolores Christopher, 91, of Greenfield, Wisconsin, formerly of Three Oaks, Michigan died peacefully Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Her life began November 10, 1931, in Chikaming Township, Michigan, one of six children born to Ralph and Violet Penland. She married Marvin K. Christopher in Three Oaks, Michigan. After more than sixty years of marriage, he preceded her in death April 6, 2010.

Carol was a graduate of New Troy High School. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University South Bend and a master’s degree from Western Michigan University. She retired in 1996, as the Personnel Director for Niles Community Schools.

Carol will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Arlene (David) Adams of Kissimmee, Florida; one son, Terry (MaryLynn) Christopher of Woodbury, Minnesota; nine grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ellen Colyer of East Jordan, Doris Anthony of Everette, Washington; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; one daughter, Kathleen Christopher; one son, Dean Christopher; one sister, Norma Souers; and two brothers, Ralph Penland and Roy Penland.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Carol’s life on a date and at a time, to be announced, in the summer of 2023.

Mrs. Christopher will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in Riverside Cemetery, Chikaming Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Pobocik Chapel, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.