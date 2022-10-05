Carol D. Simon

Carol was born in Racine on April 19, 1949, to Eugene and Kathleen (nee: Lavan) Leitchy. She graduated from St. Patrick Grade School and St. Catherine High School. After graduation, she married and started a family. That union produced three sons (Patrick, Michael, and Brian) During this time she worked in the office at the local car dealerships. She also had a part-time job during the holiday season at O&H Bakery, where her favorite part of the job was sampling the chocolate. Always conscious of being in good health she also worked a part-time job as an aerobics instructor at the YWCA. Carol has numerous hobbies which included long-distance walks and bike riding, especially on hot and windy summer nights. She liked taking vacations which took her from Anchorage, Alaska to Key West, Florida with many stops in between. The time spent in Key West were some of her favorite memories. She also visited Mexico, Germany, and the Bahamas.