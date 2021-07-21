Carol Anne Konicek (nee: Stempe)

December 14, 1948—July 19, 2021

RACINE—Carol Anne Konicek, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Monday July 19, 2021, at her residence. Carol was born in Racine on December 14, 1948, daughter of the late Willard and Mildred (nee Libby) Stempe.

On May 24, 1988, she was united in marriage to Rory Konicek. They were married for twenty-four years together before Rory preceded her in death in 2002. An avid pool player, Carol enjoyed playing in her leagues on the north side and south side. Above all, she loved her time with her family.

Carol will be dearly missed by her daughter, Rhonda (Tom) Eick; grandson, Zachary (Carly) Eick; great grandson, Jaxson; sister, Diana (Colin) Sandker; her extended Konicek family; Goddaughter, Kayla Hilgers; her lifelong friends, Nancy and Darcy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Stempe.

In keeping with Carol’s wishes, private family services will be held with entombment at West Lawn Memorial Park.

