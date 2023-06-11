Oct. 9, 1944—May 27, 2023

RACINE—Carol Ann Seeger, age 78, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, May 27, 2023, at her home. She was born in Racine, October 9, 1944, daughter of the late George and Marie (Nee:Shimkus) Butgereit. Carol graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1962”, Dominican College, and received her master’s degree in English from Purdue University. On August 26, 1967, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Norman E. Seeger, and they were blessed with two daughters, Christine and Rebecca. Norm preceded her in death December 1, 2018, after 51 years of marriage.

Carol was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Preservation Racine. She dedicated decades of her life to the advancement of empowerment and self-confidence in girls through her leadership in the Girl Scouts of Racine County, earning the organization’s highest awards for service. She taught at St. Catherine’s High School and at St. Joseph’s Elementary School, and later was named director of the St. Joseph’s Learning Center, where she taught basic computer programming and implemented computer learning for students. She was also a steady supporter of her beloved husband Norm’s business, The Seeger Map Company, often traveling as a team together on research missions to build highly accurate data for the maps that were created.She will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit, for her treasured collections, for baking brownies for grandkids, and for making sure loved ones received a greeting card to commemorate all special days.

Carol was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Surviving are her daughters, Christine Seeger, Becky (Mark) Jenn; grandchildren: Luke and Scott Jenn, Liam and Emma Mast and their father, Michael Mast; brother, Thomas (Barb) Butgereit; sister, Lynn (Paul) Larsen; cousin, Sandy Sus, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, William Seeger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet the family prior to Mass 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: