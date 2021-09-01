 Skip to main content
Carol Ann Schoenherr (nee: Cooper)
Carol Ann Schoenherr (nee: Cooper)

Carol Ann Schoenherr (nee Cooper)

RACINE—Carol Ann Schoenherr (nee Cooper), 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Timber Oaks Assisted Living in Union Grove.

A Celebration of Carol’s Life will be held at Racine Bible Church on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 3:30 P.M. with Pastor Spencer DeBerg officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Thursday from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service. Carol has been laid to rest next to her husband, Donald, at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Carol’s name may be directed to the Racine Bible Church Building Fund (12505 Spring St, Sturtevant, WI 53177). Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

