Carol Ann (Reep) Preston

Oct. 14, 1931 – Dec. 4, 2022

RACINE – Carol Ann Preston, 91, passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Care Center on December 4, 2022.

Carol was born in Racine to the late Joseph R. and Hazel E. (Monefeldt) Reep on October 14, 1931.

In Racine, at First Methodist Church, she was united in marriage to Lewis W. Preston on February 25, 1950. He preceded her in death on January 8, 2000. Carol was employed for more than 30 years at Rainfair Clothing Manufacturing, retiring in 1993.

Carol will be lovingly remembered by her son, Steven (Linda) Preston of WA; daughter, Sharon (Steven) Blankenship of GA; granddaughter, Sara Blankenship; grandson, Aaron (Gloria) Blankenship; and great-grandson, Oliver Blankenship. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard (Joan) Reep.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday morning, December 9, 2022, from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. A service of committal will be held at Graceland Cemetery following the services. Donations in Carol’s honor may be sent to Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road, Racine, WI 53406.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Ridgewood Care Center for their kind and compassionate care of Carol over the years.

