March 1, 1951—April 18, 2019
MADISON (formerly of Racine) – Carol Ann McNeill Skorupan, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
She was born in Racine on March 1, 1951. Carol graduated from Washington Park High School in 1969 and Purdue University in 1973. On January 3, 1976, she married Richard Skorupan at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Racine.
Carol was extremely bright and had an incredible zest for life. She retired from the financial industry in Madison, working as a CPA, a financial planner and as a realtor and broker. She was also very active in politics and served as a delegate to the Republican National Convention.
Carol was a world traveler, loved pontooning on Lake Mendota, playing golf, attending Asbury United Methodist Church in Madison and being in the company of her family; especially her husband and dogs, Coco and Max.
In addition to her husband Richard Skorupan of Madison, Carol is survived by her sister, Barbara (Gary) Landa of Mount Pleasant; her nephew, Benjamin Landa of Racine; her niece, Lauren Landa of Bayview and her stepfather, William Lewis of Racine. She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell McNeill in 1980 and her mother, Josephine (nee: Gilbert) McNeill-Lewis in 2006.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, April 28, 2019 for a visitation from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. A service remembering and honoring her life will follow at 3:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at Mound Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Wustum Art Museum, the Racine Historical Society, NAMI Racine County and Asbury United Methodist Church in Madison WI.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.