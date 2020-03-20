May 6, 1943 — March 16, 2020

Carol Ann Jacobson, age 76, of Waterford, (formerly of the Town of Norway) passed away at home on March 16, 2020.

Carol was born in Racine on May 6, 1943, the daughter of Arnold H. and Ivy (nee. Brauch) Jacobson. She spent her early life on the family farm in the Town of Norway. She attended North Cape Graded School and was a graduate of Waterford High School. She worked for a short time at Murphy Products in Burlington, then took a position with Attorney Bremmer in Waterford. Carol retired after working for the Town of Norway Sanitary District as a clerk and secretary. Carol’s pride and joy were her four-legged friends. She rescued horses, llamas, alpacas, and goats, among others. She will be sadly missed by her cats and dogs.

Carol is survived by her sister, Beverly (Roy) Gawlitta of Waterford, her cats, dogs, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bryan Rausch, brother Dale, and many four-legged companions which were a big part of her family.