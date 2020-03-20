May 6, 1943 — March 16, 2020
Carol Ann Jacobson, age 76, of Waterford, (formerly of the Town of Norway) passed away at home on March 16, 2020.
Carol was born in Racine on May 6, 1943, the daughter of Arnold H. and Ivy (nee. Brauch) Jacobson. She spent her early life on the family farm in the Town of Norway. She attended North Cape Graded School and was a graduate of Waterford High School. She worked for a short time at Murphy Products in Burlington, then took a position with Attorney Bremmer in Waterford. Carol retired after working for the Town of Norway Sanitary District as a clerk and secretary. Carol’s pride and joy were her four-legged friends. She rescued horses, llamas, alpacas, and goats, among others. She will be sadly missed by her cats and dogs.
Carol is survived by her sister, Beverly (Roy) Gawlitta of Waterford, her cats, dogs, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bryan Rausch, brother Dale, and many four-legged companions which were a big part of her family.
Visitation with limited access will take place on Monday March 23, 2020 at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 124th Street, (Hwy. 45) Franksville, WI 53126. Friends are encouraged to call 262-534-2233 for times of visitation and to set up their time to visit with family in church as only five people will be allowed in church at one time.
PUBLIC Burial with services will take place at North Cape Cemetery on Monday March 23rd at 11 a.m. The PUBLIC is invited, but MUST follow the mandate set by Governor Evers, the DOJ and the CDC of standing 6 feet apart from one another. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to North Cape Lutheran Church.
Family wishes to thank Ester Racer for all her loving care of Carol during her time of need.
MEALY FUNERAL HOME
225 West Main Street
Waterford, Wisconsin 53185
262-534-2233
Service information
10:00AM-10:45AM
2644 124th St
Franksville, WI 53126
11:00AM-11:20AM
2644 124th St
Franksville, WI 53126
