Carol Ann Chase

Carol enjoyed sewing, knitting, and cooking. She could do it all. Carol and her husband, Donald, would camp with their granddaughter, taking her to Yogi Bear Jellystone Park. The couple also liked to travel to different state parks throughout Wisconsin in their motor home together. Carol also enjoyed taking drives by Lake Michigan with Donald on Sundays. She loved her dog, Summer, the dog who loves eating bananas. Carol enjoyed feeding the birds and feeding peanuts to the squirrels. She would enjoy the weather by sitting on her swing during nice days. She loved having flowers in her yard, they always brought a smile to her face. Her favorite TV shows were about cooking but she loved to read as well. Above all, Carol was a strong woman who had a big heart. She was strong-minded and always stood up for her family. Carol kept the household together and always took care of the people she loved. She was the best mother and grandmother anyone could ask for.