April 18, 1939 — November 2, 2019
RACINE — Carol Ann Chase, 80, passed away on November 2, 2019 at Racine Commons Assisted Living.
Carol was born to the late Karl and Shirley (nee: Nelson) Klamm on April 18, 1939. She was united in marriage to Donald L. Chase on July 7, 1956. They were married for 57 years until Donald’s passing in April of 2014.
Carol enjoyed sewing, knitting, and cooking. She could do it all. Carol and her husband, Donald, would camp with their granddaughter, taking her to Yogi Bear Jellystone Park. The couple also liked to travel to different state parks throughout Wisconsin in their motor home together. Carol also enjoyed taking drives by Lake Michigan with Donald on Sundays. She loved her dog, Summer, the dog who loves eating bananas. Carol enjoyed feeding the birds and feeding peanuts to the squirrels. She would enjoy the weather by sitting on her swing during nice days. She loved having flowers in her yard, they always brought a smile to her face. Her favorite TV shows were about cooking but she loved to read as well. Above all, Carol was a strong woman who had a big heart. She was strong-minded and always stood up for her family. Carol kept the household together and always took care of the people she loved. She was the best mother and grandmother anyone could ask for.
Left to cherish Carol’s memory are her children: Ronald (Dianne) Chase and Susan Chase; grandchildren: Andrew (Katie) Chase, Kristin (Karl) Peura and Alyssa Chase; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Donald, and her son, David A. Chase.
Carol has been laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with her husband and son. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Racine Commons Assisted Living and Seasons Hospice for their special care for Carol.
