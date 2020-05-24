November 13, 1933 – May 18, 2020
MT. PLEASANT – Carol Adele Phegley, 86, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Carol was born to John and Esther (nee: Urban) Van Eimeren on November 13, 1933.
Carol was united in marriage to Robert E. Phegley on June 29, 1957 at St. Rita’s Parish in Racine. Carol was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and Dominican College. She thoroughly enjoyed her career as a school teacher beginning with Kenosha Unified. She taught for the last 25 years of her career at St. Rita’s and subbed for many years thereafter.
She was a member at St. Rita’s Parish for her entire life. For many years she served as a lector and Eucharist minister. She continued to volunteer her time, along with her son, each year at festivals and Lenten fish fries.
Carol was an avid golfer and a Wisconsin sports fan, always cheering on the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Carol was an advocate for the Caledonia Conservancy and loved the outdoors. You could find her many days walking the Van Eimeren Woods and Conservancy trails, enjoying God’s nature. Carol grew up on a farm and participated in 4-H. She learned many skills, but mostly enjoyed her gift of cooking and baking for family and friends. Above all, she loved her time with family. Carol and her daughter had a tradition of calling each other nightly to discuss the final puzzle on their favorite game show, Wheel of Fortune.
Surviving are her son, Michael Phegley and daughter, Cynthia (Mike) Miller. Also surviving are her nieces, Debra Flaminio and Vic Sotka.
Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; parents; John and Esther Van Eimeren; brother, John (Lue Ann) Van Eimeren; brother-in-law, Erville Phegley.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Rita’s Parish on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place at Calvary/Old Holy Cross Cemetery, 2530 Kinzie Ave. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 26 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Due to current conditions however, the family understands that not everyone may be able to attend the visitation and asks that condolences then be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeracine.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed in Carol’s name to Kindred Kitties in Kenosha, Woof Gang Rescue or the Caledonia Conservancy. Memorials and cards should be directed to Wilson Funeral Home c/o the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dan and Melissa Milne, and her neighbors Selena, Will and Amanda.
