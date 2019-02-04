Carol A. Zweck
December 19, 1940 — February 2, 2019
STURTEVANT — February 2, 2019, Age 78 years, of Sturtevant.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband Harland. Cherished mother of Jennifer (Paul) Schaefer and Melanie Guerra. Loving grandmother of Alexander Tamel, Stephanie Tamel, Nathanial Guerra and Samantha Guerra. Great-grandmother of Kaylee Tamel. Dear sister of Sue (Thomas) Holzer. Further survived by dear friend Nancy Plevak, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Hope City Church 944 Main Street Racine, WI 53403 from 4:00 p.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin.
Suminski Weiss
LifeStory Funeral Home
414-276-5122
020419—obt-Zweck-20496793
