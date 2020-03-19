Carol A. Schoening Nee: Carlson
Carol A. Schoening Nee: Carlson

Carol A. Schoening Nee: Carlson

June 14, 1939 — March 12, 2020

RACINE—DUE TO THE CURRENT HEALTH SITUATION, CAROL’S MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE POSTPONED AND ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE.

Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete notice.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 Main St. Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

