Carol A. Schoening (Nee: Carlson)

Carol graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1957.” On February 1, 1958, she was united in marriage to Warren E. “Ike” Schoening. Carol was employed by Steineke’s Lawn Care and Landscaping for 18 years as office administrator. She had a passion for singing and belonged to The Sweet Adelines International in Racine. One of her singing highlights came singing in the quartet that won the 1970 International Competition in Boston. Above all she loved being a homemaker caring for her family. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening flowers and was an avid pet lover. She will be dearly missed.