April 14, 1943—June 24, 2022

FRANKSVILLE—Carol A. Radtke, 79, passed away on June 24, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born in Racine on April 14, 1943, to the late Steve M. and Jennie (nee: Extarowich) Podkamensky. She attended local schools and was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School.

On September 10, 1983, Carol was united in marriage to Gerald L. Radtke.

Carol proudly co-owned Commercial Machining for many years. She enjoyed crafting, playing cards, gambling, bowling, and playing softball. Carol was tiny but mighty, very spunky and resilient throughout her illness.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Gerald L. Radtke; her children: Debra (Robert) Christensen, Donald Johnson, Susan Ball, and Patty (Shane) Johansen; her grandchildren: David (Jessica) Scholzen, Tina Scholzen, Brandon Christensen, Elizabeth Ball, Tony (Adrienne) Johansen, and Kimmy Johansen; her great-grandchildren: Natalie (Kiante) Harris, Ethan Baumeister, JMO Johansen, and Avery Aukland; her great-great-granddaughters: Jade, Kayce, and Lylah; her brother, Steve Podkamensky; and her sisters: Evie (Chuck) Gill, Jennifer (Joseph) Kover and Barbara ( Richard) Colson.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a son, Johnnie Johnson; and a brother, Donald Podkamensky.

Private inurnment will take place in Country Haven Cemetery.

