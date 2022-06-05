Dec. 18, 1936—May 27, 2022

UNION GROVE—Carol A. Pedersen, 85, of Union Grove, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Timber Oaks Assisted Living.

Born in Racine on December 18, 1936, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Irene (nee Horvath) Morgan. She graduated from Park High School and on July 15, 1964, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Pedersen. They lived in Union Grove for over 50 years before retiring to Florida. Lloyd preceded her in death on December 21, 2015.

Carol was an artist, painting instructor and shop owner. She attended Racine Bible Church and Union Grove Baptist Church.

Carol is survived by her children: Dennis (Peggy) Pedersen, Jody Kaarsholm, Karen (Joe) Belanger, Wendy (Toby) Mueller, Diane (Rory) Tamminga and Debbie Heberling; son-in-law, David Sallee; seventeen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Jim) Jackson; brother-in-law, Fred Schmidt; and sister-in-law, Georgene Knoss. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; in-laws, Arvid and Viola Pedersen; sister, Lois Schmidt; and daughter, Nancy Sallee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Racine Bible Church for Missions.

A Memorial service will take place on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday June 7, 2022, from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Timber Oaks for their loving and compassionate care.

