1935 – 2020

Carol A. Merten, 84, of Burlington, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Oak Park Place.

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on July 27, 1935. Carol was the daughter of Charles and Velma “Bernice” (nee: Brown) Neu. Her early life was spent in Kenosha, where she graduated from St. George Grade School, Bradford High School, Racine and Kenosha County Teacher’s College, Carthage College, and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She taught at Silver Lake Middle School for over 30 years.

On July 28, 1956 at St. George’s Catholic Church in Kenosha, she was united in marriage to Roger Merten. Following marriage, they lived on their farm in Burlington. Roger preceded her in death on March 17, 2012. She was a 20 year member of the Women’s Health Initiative, member of St. Mary Catholic Church and a 4-H leader for the Racine County 4-H Explorers.

Carol was also a member of the Homemakers neighborhood group, and bought one of the first microwave ovens in the neighborhood. She loved to read, sew, and was the best cook. She assisted in preparing large meals for weddings at the Veteran’s Building every Saturday for years and was renowned for her German potato salad. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.