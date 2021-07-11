Carol A. Laughlin

Jan. 16, 1942 – July 2, 2021

RACINE – Carol Ann Marie (nee: O’Claire) Laughlin, age 79, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Carol was born in Racine on January 16, 1942 to the late Arthur and Marge (nee: Mahaffy) O’Claire. She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. Born kind of in the era where only men were out in the workforce, Carol proudly started working for the Social Security Administration at a younger age, a career that spanned over 40 years until she retired in 2011.

On August 31, 1963 she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Edmund J. Laughlin. Among many of her interests, Carol enjoyed staying on top of current events by watching the news and reading; rarely missed an episode of her soap operas; and always looked forward to spending time with her family—they were her everything.

Surviving are: her loving husband of nearly 58 years, Edmund; their children: Brian Laughlin, Lisa (Robert) Saladis and Jennifer (Brian) Holtz; grandchildren: Samantha Saladis, Christopher Holtz and Brandon Holtz; sisters-in-law: Violet (Norman) Quella, Laura Lee Laughlin and Bobbie O’Claire; nieces: Sandra (Sam Hanna) O’Claire and Debbie (Brett) McDonald; other dear relatives and friends.