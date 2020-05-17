Carol A. Jarosz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 18, 1938 – May 12, 2020

Carol was born March 18, 1938 in Racine to the late Edward and Martina (Pfeiffer) Strelka and died on May 12, surrounded by her family.

She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School (valedictorian) and then obtained several Human Resource certificates. Carol worked in many administrative/human resource positions at Children’s House, Flynn Detective Agency, The Telephone Company and Lincoln Lutheran Home. She married the love of her life, Leonard (Len) Jarosz, on October 18, 1958 at Holy Name Catholic Church.

She served as President of the Catholic Junior League for the local and state chapters, was the first female parish council president in the Milwaukee Catholic Diocese, and was a parish council member at Holy Name and St. Patrick’s churches. Carol was also heavily involved in the Depression Era Glass Society of Wisconsin.

Carol and Len retired to Middle Inlet, WI where she ran an antique business. She continued to serve others though St. Agnes Parish in Amberg: she was a founding volunteer for the St. Vincent DePaul Society, sang in the church choir, was active in the parish council and helped with after-service breakfasts. Carol enjoyed entertaining/chatting with friends/family, traveling, boating and antiquing.