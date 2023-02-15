WATERFORD—Carol A. Hoppe, age 79, of Waterford, passed away with loving family by her side on February 3, 2023. Memorial gathering on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Mealy Funeral Home from 10 AM-12 Noon. Services will begin at Noon.

For the full obituary please go to: www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family, checks payable to Cindy Hoppe, for appropriate distribution to Carol’s favorite charities.

Carol’s family wishes to send a heartfelt “Thank You” to Carol’s close friends Donna, Brenda, and Kay, for their compassion and care these past few months for our dear Mom and Grandmother.

