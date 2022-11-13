Carol A. (Haese) Eastman, age 102. Carol was born in Racine on August 6, 1920, to the late Arthur and Charlotte (nee: Hinderman) Schneider. On June 20, 1942, she was married to Allen B. Haese. He preceded her in death on September 23, 1972. She later married Arthur Eastman on January 5, 1981. He preceded her in death on August 4, 1985.

She will be dearly missed by her children: Donald (Barb) Haese of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Jennifer (Thomas) Witt of Sheboygan, Wisconsin; grandchildren: Jay (Amanda) Witt of Wood Dale, Illinois and Jessica (Jeremy) Chupp of Waukesha, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren: Jonah and Sam Witt and Journey and Joule Chupp; her nieces: Carol Reeser of Addison, Illinois and Etola (Phil) Zinni of Villa Park, Illinois. Her stepchildren include: James (Bonnie) Eastman, their children and grandchildren, Mary (John) Schroeder and their children and grandchildren, Carolyn Edqiust and her children and grandchildren and Joan (Howard) Olson and their children and granchildren.