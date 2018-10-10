Carol A. Funk
November 10, 1953 - October 6, 2018
STURTEVANT- Carol Ann Funk, age 64, passed away at her residence on October 6, 2018.
On November 10, 1953, Carol was born in Racine, WI to Robert and Joanne (Nee: Simonsen) Funk. Carol attended Union Grove High School and worked in various administrative and clerical roles at Putzmeister, Lathrop Furniture, Belle City Iron Company and St. Luke's Hospital.
Carol loved animals, especially her cats. She was an avid reader. Carol enjoyed her Saturday outings and taking annual trips to the Bahamas. Carol always took more time to care for others than for herself.
Left to cherish Carol's memory are sister, Nancy (Bob) Duthie; brothers: Ronald (Denise) Funk and Doug (Donna) Funk; sister-in-law, Vicki Funk; nephews: Robert Funk, Clinton (Amanda) Funk, Nicholas Howard, Casey Funk, and Joseph Funk, and; nieces: Katherine Funk and Elaine (Justin) Born; special great nephews and niece; beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Joanne Funk and her brother, Bruce Funk.
A Memorial Mass for Carol will be held on Friday, October 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church (3030 95th Street, Sturtevant, WI) with Fr. Javier Guativa officiating. There will be a time of visitation on Friday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the mass. Private inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Please consider Countryside Humane Society for memorials made in Carol's name. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.