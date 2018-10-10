Try 1 month for 99¢
Carol A. Funk

November 10, 1953 - October 6, 2018

STURTEVANT- Carol Ann Funk, age 64, passed away at her residence on October 6, 2018.

On November 10, 1953, Carol was born in Racine, WI to Robert and Joanne (Nee: Simonsen) Funk. Carol attended Union Grove High School and worked in various administrative and clerical roles at Putzmeister, Lathrop Furniture, Belle City Iron Company and St. Luke's Hospital.

Carol loved animals, especially her cats. She was an avid reader. Carol enjoyed her Saturday outings and taking annual trips to the Bahamas. Carol always took more time to care for others than for herself.

Left to cherish Carol's memory are sister, Nancy (Bob) Duthie; brothers: Ronald (Denise) Funk and Doug (Donna) Funk; sister-in-law, Vicki Funk; nephews: Robert Funk, Clinton (Amanda) Funk, Nicholas Howard, Casey Funk, and Joseph Funk, and; nieces: Katherine Funk and Elaine (Justin) Born; special great nephews and niece; beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Joanne Funk and her brother, Bruce Funk.

A Memorial Mass for Carol will be held on Friday, October 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church (3030 95th Street, Sturtevant, WI) with Fr. Javier Guativa officiating. There will be a time of visitation on Friday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the mass. Private inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Please consider Countryside Humane Society for memorials made in Carol's name. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

