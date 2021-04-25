Carol A. Falkner (nee Christmas)

Sept. 2, 1946—April 20, 2021

RACINE—Carol Ann Falkner (nee: Christman), 74, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2021 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice Facility.

She was born on September 2, 1946, daughter of Richard and Mary (nee: Goossens) Christman.

Carol was united in marriage to Herman Earl Falkner on October 11, 1986 in Racine.

She was employed by Turn-Style, later retiring from Multi Products after many years of service.

Carol enjoyed playing cards, watching tv, spending time with family and friends, cherishing the time she spent with her granddaughters, Madilyn and Hannah Miller of Racine. Carol was a member of St. Sebastian’s Parish.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Miller; brother, Ronald (Connie) Christman; sisters-in-law: Kathy Christman all of Racine, JoAnne (Jim) Musiel of Door County; and nine grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; son, Darrell Miller; brother, Gary Christman; parents, Richard and Mary Christman; and aunt, Irene Christman.