Carol A. Draeger (Calkins-Presta)

MT. PLEASANT—Carol A. Draeger, 84, passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 27, 2022. A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held in the funeral home Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to St. Lucy Catholic Church 3101 Drexel Ave. Racine, WI 53403, Compassus Hospice, 13200 Globe Dr., Mt. Pleasant, WI 53177, or the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, P.O. Box 867 Menomonee Falls, WI 53052.

