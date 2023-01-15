Carol A. Draeger (Calkins-Presta)

MT. PLEASANT—Carol A. Draeger, 84, passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 27, 2022. A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held in the funeral home Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23rd.