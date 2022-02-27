WATERFORD — Carol A. Boettcher, age 86, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Carol is survived by her husband, Don; daughters: Kathy, Christine, Connie (Rex) Newton, Joan (William) Young, and Susan. She is also survived by her two grandsons: Grant Newton and Jacob Young; granddaughter, Talia Newton, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Carol's final resting place will be in the St. Thomas Cemetery, Waterford, WI and per her wishes, no memorial service will be held at this time. Please visit the funeral home website for the full obituary.

