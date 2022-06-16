Dec. 18, 1935—June 5, 2022

Carmen M. Herrera, age 86, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born December 18, 1935 in Pearsall, TX, daughter of Estanislado and Anita (Nee: Ramos) Martinez. In 1951 she united in marriage to the late Jesus Herrera.

Surviving are her children: Yolanda Mendez (Ascencion), Susan Sanchez (Ben), Angelita Melby (Greg), Jesus Herrera, David Herrera (Santina). She preceded in death by her daughter, Anna Raya, son, Alfredo Herrera (Gilda). Carmen was a grandmother to 27 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

The matriarch to the Herrea family will be deeply missed by her whole family and friends. She was a loving mother and loved by all.

Funeral services will be held June 24, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Racine, WI. Visitation are at 10:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Burial service will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Racine County.