Try 1 month for 99¢
Carmen Anzalone

December 13, 1936 – January 12, 2019

MT. PLEASANT – Carmen (nee: Tower) Anzalone, age 82, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

Carmen was born in Lyons, WI on December 13, 1936 to the late Horace and Olive (nee: Wyman) Tower. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1954. Carmen went on to graduate from Dominican College (the last graduating class) and earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Carthage College. On February 9, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church – Racine, she was united in marriage with Dominic C. Anzalone.

With a passion for teaching the children in our community, Carmen served as an educator with Racine Unified Schools, retiring from Gilmore after 30 years of teaching. She was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where she volunteered as a catechism teacher and bus-trip coordinator. Carmen was also a member of Vittoria Colonna. Among her interests, she enjoyed staying active with water aerobics at the YMCA & Razor Sharp; and was a computer game fanatic. Above all, Carmen loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years, Dominic; son, Rick (Leslie) Anzalone; daughter, Lisa Miller; grandchildren, Jessica, Nikolas & Dominic Anzalone; Erica (Dan) Jensen & Jacob (Melissa) Miller; great-grandchildren, Bryce & Jayce Jensen; and Raegan Miller; sister, Patricia Remus; brother, Richard (Sally) Tower; sister-in-law, Lynn Tower; brother-in-law, John (Joyce) Anzalone; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Carmen was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty (Patrick) Bever and Virginia (Bob) Jensen; brother, Horace Tower Jr.; and brother-in-law, Richard Anzalone.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Thursday, January 17, 2019. Interment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Ascension All Saints ICU (especially Sue Sweetman, RN) for the compassionate care and support given in Carmen’s time of need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Carmen Anzalone
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments