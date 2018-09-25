Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Carmella M. Marino (Nee: Andreoli)

RACINE—Carmella M. Marino, age 92, passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018.

Tentative funeral services to be held Thursday, September 27th at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Kenosha. Please see Wednesday’s paper for a complete notice.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

