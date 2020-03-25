Carmella Lucy Brunnelson
December 13, 1921—March 20, 2020
Carmella Lucy Brunnelson, 98 of Keokuk, IA died Friday, March 20, 2020 at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk, IA.
She was born December 13, 1921 in Racine, WI the daughter of Natale and Anna Samarco Minneti.
On September 8, 1945, she was united in marriage to James W. Brunnelson in Racine, WI. He preceded her in death on June 1, 1995.
Carmella enjoyed bird watching, cooking shows on television and keeping her mind sharp by working crossword puzzles. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, James B. Brunnelson of Hamilton, IL, three grandchildren, Sander Brunnelson of Wichita, KS, Nathan Brunnelson of Elmwood, IL and Susan Brunnelson of Keokuk, six great-grandchildren, Alex, Ryan, Maddie, Cailey, Lily and Alyssa, three sisters, Josephine Yunk, Francis Aiello and Anna Lawler and one brother, Dominic Minneti.
Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters.
According to her wishes, there will be no services.
