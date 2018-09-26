Carmella A. Marino
(Nee: Andreoli)
RACINE—Carmella A. Marino, age 92, passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018, at her residence.
Carmella was born in Kenosha, April 28, 1926, daughter of the late Ralph S. and Jennie M. (Nee: Cerminara) Andreoli.
On January 11, 1947, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kenosha, Carmella was united in marriage to Eugene R. Marino who preceded her in death, after enjoying fifty-five years of marriage. Carmella was active with Girl Scouts as a Troop Leader and served on the Board of Directors. She was also active as a Tudor for Laurbach Literacy, helping foreign people gain literacy in English. Other organizations with whom she was involved included the Racine Historical Society, Racine Art Museum, and Women’s Club of Racine. Above all, it was her family she cherished the most especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her four children, Faye J. Becker, Mona L. Marino and Paul P. Marino, all of Racine, and Mark R. (Constance) Marino of Fontana, WI; grandsons, Dr. Robert Becker Jr. (Fon Wang) of Philadelphia, PA, William (Tabbitha) Becker of Racine; Logan Marino of Racine; great-grandchildren, Dominick, Tristan and Charlie of Racine; Leilei and Emmett of Philadelphia; sister-in-law and lifelong friend, Mary Andreoli; Donald (Pietta) Marino; Richard (Marilyn) Marino; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dr. Robert H. Becker; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Edith Marino; an infant brother; sister, Marylyn (Frank) Wendt; brother, Charles Andreoli.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, Kenosha, on Thursday, September 27, 2018, 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Joseph Lappe, MIC, officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32, Racine. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church prior to the Mass 10 A.M. – 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation; or The Eugene R. Marino Scholarship Fund at The Prairie School of Racine have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
