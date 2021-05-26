RACINE—Carmel Josephine Adams, age 78, of Somers passed away at her home on Friday, May 21, 2021 with her daughter by her side. Carmel was born in County Cavan, Ireland on July 16, 1942, the daughter of John and Margaret (Doyle) McKenna. Carmel was raised and educated in Ireland before moving to the United States. She was united in marriage to James Adams in Arlington, VA on February 22nd, 1969. Carmel and James lived in Florida for over 31 years and moved to Kenosha in 2005. She was a very active member of The American Legion Auxiliary, holding the positions of Department Sergeant at Arms, 9th District Sergeant at Arms, District Membership Chairman, and District President in Florida. Carmel not only crocheted, but she also loved dancing Irish Step dancing and did so until the age of 67. She will be remembered for having the most beautiful singing voice. She was a big sports fan and enjoyed watching live games, especially the Washington Red Skins. Carmel will be missed by her family and anyone who knew her.