Carlyle “Pork” Braden
0 comments

Carlyle “Pork” Braden

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carlyle “Pork” Braden

Carlyle ““Pork”” Braden

1948 — 2020

KANSSASVILLE — Carlyle “Pork” Braden, age 71, passed away doing what he loved – while ice fishing. He was born on July 17, 1948 in Holcombe, WI to parents Raymond and Lillian (nee. Larose) Braden.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Carlyle worked as a carpenter for many years. When he wasn’t working and following retirement, Carlyle loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his family and friends. Whether it was good or bad, he left an impression on everyone he met. He will be dearly missed.

Carlyle is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Dawn, Lisa, Ray, Mauro, Jennifer (John), Allison (Aaron), and Josh (Abby); grandchildren, Aaron, Justin, Jonah, Jaiden, Allyssa, Mauro Jr., Hunter, Mercedes, Kaleb, Giuliana, Kaiden, Kamden, and Rylee; siblings, Larry (Diane), Rose, Amy (Babe), Gerry (Eve), and Greyling; 8 stepbrothers and sisters; many other relatives, family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Carlyle; grandson, David; siblings, Norman, Yvonne, and Donny; brother-in-law, Norman.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m., followed by full military honors.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

MILLER-REESMAN, KASUBOSKI, HAAS, & DAHL FUNERAL HOME

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

To plant a tree in memory of Carlyle Braden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News