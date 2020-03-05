Carlyle ““Pork”” Braden

1948 — 2020

KANSSASVILLE — Carlyle “Pork” Braden, age 71, passed away doing what he loved – while ice fishing. He was born on July 17, 1948 in Holcombe, WI to parents Raymond and Lillian (nee. Larose) Braden.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Carlyle worked as a carpenter for many years. When he wasn’t working and following retirement, Carlyle loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his family and friends. Whether it was good or bad, he left an impression on everyone he met. He will be dearly missed.

Carlyle is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Dawn, Lisa, Ray, Mauro, Jennifer (John), Allison (Aaron), and Josh (Abby); grandchildren, Aaron, Justin, Jonah, Jaiden, Allyssa, Mauro Jr., Hunter, Mercedes, Kaleb, Giuliana, Kaiden, Kamden, and Rylee; siblings, Larry (Diane), Rose, Amy (Babe), Gerry (Eve), and Greyling; 8 stepbrothers and sisters; many other relatives, family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Carlyle; grandson, David; siblings, Norman, Yvonne, and Donny; brother-in-law, Norman.