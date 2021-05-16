April 25, 1923 - May 9, 2021
RACINE — Carlton James Ruud went to be with his Lord on May 9, 2021. He joins his beloved wife, Phyllis, to whom he was married for 70 years. Carlton was born in Racine, Wisconsin on April 25, 1923, to Elmer and Elborga (nee: Matson) Ruud and moved to Yorkville shortly after.
He served in the United States Navy, stationed in Guam, during World War II as an electrician on a floating dry-dock. Upon returning, he married Phyllis Ann Mikkonen on May 18, 1946. Carlton owned his own electrical contracting company in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, for many years and retired in 1985. After retiring, he and Phyllis enjoyed traveling (visiting all 50 states and some foreign countries), square dancing, and volunteering his electrical skills for several churches and mission organizations (including a short-term mission trip to Africa).
Carlton was a member of Calvary Memorial Church, Racine, Wisconsin, for many years, where he served on the Trustee and Executive Boards. After moving to Mesa, Arizona, he became a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Mesa, Arizona.
Surviving are three children: Alan (Patty) Ruud, Kathy (Myron) Chorbajian, and Lynn (Elmon) Krupnik; 13 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; one brother-in-law, John (Marianne) Mikkonen; several nieces and nephews, and many friends. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by son, Kent David; daughter, Carla Ann; granddaughter, Stacey Chorbajian; brother, Alfred (Pat) Ruud; sister, Eileen (Gil) Sodke, sister Marian (Kenneth) Grove; and sister, Deloris (John) Anderson.
A graveside service will be held on June 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at McPherson Cemetery on Highway K west of I-94, east of County Trunk U. A luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.