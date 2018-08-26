Subscribe for 17¢ / day

PEWAUKEE (Formerly of Racine) - Carlos “Carl” Robert Henningfeld died peacefully while surrounded by his family at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on August 23, 2018 at the age of 86.

He was the beloved husband of Virginia, father of Cynthia Moylan (Jeff), adoring grandfather of Sarah Lui (Jeff) and Margaret Seitz, proud great grandfather of Virginia Paige and Ryan Gregory Lui and big brother to Joyce Wilson.

Carl was born on June 23rd, 1932 to Carlos S. and Marie Henningfeld in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Whitefish Bay High School, where he set the state record for the 100 yard dash. He also was the star center for their conference champion football team. He went on to attend Drake, Marquette and U.W. Madison. While attending Marquette, Carl met the love of his life, Virginia. After college, Carl enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a Russian Interpreter and served in the Korean War.

Carl was an avid golfer and sports fan. He and Virginia were competitive bridge players. Even though Carl was the father of a daughter, when the YMCA needed a little league coach, Carl volunteered. Carl also volunteered for Special Olympics for over a decade. Above all, Carl was a family man and a loyal friend. Always quick with a joke and a smile, if you were a friend of Carl's, you were a friend for life. He will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Mass followed by full military honors will be celebrated Thursday, August 30, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St with Reverend Yamid Blanco officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Heart Assn have been suggested.

